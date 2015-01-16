La Liga Preview: Atletico Madrid v Granada

Granada, La Liga's bottom club, face the daunting task of taking on reigning champions Atletico Madrid on Sunday, just two days after sacking coach Joaquin Caparros.

Strugglers Granada parted company with Caparros on Friday, after picking up just two victories in their opening 18 league matches this season.

That dismal run sees them lie at the foot of the table, albeit only three points adrift of 14th spot.

Granada have won just one of their past 18 games in all competitions, and were soundly thrashed 4-0 by Sevilla in the second leg of a Copa del Rey last 16 tie on Wednesday.

Joseba Aguado has been placed in temporary charge until the club find a permanent replacement for Caparros, and the interim coach could not have asked for a much tougher task for his first assignment.

Atletico were beaten last time out in the league, 3-1 at title rivals Barcelona, but head into Sunday's clash buoyed by a 2-2 draw at city rivals Real in the Copa del Rey.

That result sealed their progress to the quarter-finals of the competition - where they will face Barca - via a 4-2 aggregate scoreline, as Diego Simeone's men continue to fight strongly on three fronts this season.

Fernando Torres netted in the opening minute of each half at The Santiago Bernabeu for his first goals since returning to the club, and Diego Godin believes the striker's arrival could provide everyone at the Vicente Calderon with a lift.

"Fernando brings other things to the table, he offers more pace, but we felt comfortable playing as a team," Godin told reporters.

"It's important that our hard work results in goals. We're happy for Torres. He gave a rounded performance and the goals will give him confidence.

"We all agree that Torres has generated a buzz amongst the fans."

While Granada are desperate for a victory to revive their flagging fortunes, Atletico require all three points to keep pace in the title race with both Real and Barca.

Simeone's side are currently third, three points behind Barca and four adrift of leaders Real, who have played a game fewer.

Atletico have no new injury worries, although it remains to be seen whether Mario Mandzukic will recover from illness in time to feature after missing the Copa clash at Real.

Should the Croatian prove his fitness, Simeone will be left with a selection dilemma as Mandzukic, Torres and Antoine Griezmann all compete for starting roles with Atletico aiming to heap more misery on their troubled visitors.