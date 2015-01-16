La Liga Preview: Getafe v Real Madrid

Real Madrid aim to get over the Copa del Rey exit at the hands of city rivals Atletico by refocusing their attention on La Liga and a trip to Getafe on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg of the Copa last-16 tie, Real could only manage a 2-2 draw in the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday as Fernando Torres' brace saw Atletico through to a quarter-final with Barca.

After lifting the Copa trophy back in April, Real's defence has been ended at an early juncture and struggling Getafe will be fearful of a backlash when the Madrid neighbours meet at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez this weekend.

Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo - who paraded the award before the Atletico game - believes Real's elimination could prove a blessing in disguise as the club go in search of a 33rd league title as well as a successful defence of their UEFA Champions League crown.

"Our main rivals are Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, who are challenging on all fronts. This is good for the league," he said.

"The cup hasn't lost any value, but the league and Champions League are more important. We want to win, but we can take positives from our defeats.

"It'll help us focus. Sometimes it's better to step back and then take two steps forward."

Ronaldo netted his 34th goal of the season on Thursday, with Sergio Ramos claiming the other for Real. And Spain international defender Ramos has warned against a knee-jerk reaction to the Copa exit.

"At this club, you have to stay calm, focus on improving and be quiet," he said.

"We must move on and focus on the Champions League and La Liga. We'll give everything."

Real are likely to be without Ramos' central defensive partner Pepe, who suffered bruised ribs against Atletico, with Raphael Varane set to step in should the Portuguese not recover in time.

Quique Sanchez Flores' Getafe, meanwhile, have been on a torrid run of late, with no league wins in their previous eight outings.

That sequence has seen them drop to 14th in the league, only three points clear of the relegation zone, while their last Liga home win came against Malaga at the end of September.

Victory against Real on Sunday would represent a surprise as Carlo Ancelotti's side look to open up a four-point lead at the top, with Barca kicking off seven hours later than their fierce rivals, away at Deportivo La Coruna.