La Liga Preview: Real Madrid v Valencia

Carlo Ancelotti masterminded Real's progression to the UEFA Champions League final on Tuesday at the expense of defending champions Bayern Munich, who were hammered 4-0 at the Allianz Arena - and lost 5-0 on aggregate.

Real have already won the Copa del Rey and could still snatch the league title, but city rivals Atletico Madrid - their opponents in the Champions League final on May 24 - are strong favourites to be crowned Spanish champions.

Diego Simeone's side are six points better off than Real - and four ahead of Barcelona - with three games remaining and are on the verge of their first La Liga title since the 1990/91 campaign.

Two days after Real had celebrated their stunning victory in Munich, Valencia were left heartbroken following a dramatic defeat in the Europa League on Thursday.

With a minute of stoppage time to play in their semi-final with La Liga rivals Sevilla, Juan Antonio Pizzi's men were on the verge of the final having overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg to lead 3-0 in the closing stages of the second leg.

However, they were left stunned when Stephane M'Bia's 94th-minute header at the Mestalla ensured Sevilla progressed on away goals.

Pizzi has called on his players to lift themselves in Madrid as they strive to finish in the top half of the table.

"We can rest assured, though, that this road leads to good things," he told AS after Thursday's defeat. "I told the players I'm proud of them and they deserved to get to the final.

"Unfortunately these things are part of our career and shocks are worth more than the victories, I'd say.

"Everyone has to work for each other. We must learn and value learning, and try to be better every day."

Valencia's trips to the Bernabeu have not proved to be fruitful in recent seasons, though, as they have not taken all three points since 2008.

Real have won their last five games in all competitions - scoring 14 goals and conceding just one - so they will fancy their chances of maintaining their impressive form.

Madrid have Alvaro Arbeloa back in training ahead of the fixture, but it may be too soon for the full-back to return to action, while Luka Modric and Jese Rodriguez should be involved despite sitting out training on Friday,

Germany midfielder Sami Khedira could feature after a lengthy absence with a knee injury.

Valencia duo Oriol Romeu and Philippe Senderos continue their rehabilitation so are unlikely to start, while Juan Bernat, Diego Alves and Victor Ruis are also sidelined due to injury.