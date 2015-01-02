La Liga Preview: Real Sociedad v Barcelona

The Chile shot-stopper signed a four-year deal with Barca in June last year, making a €12million move after eight seasons with Sociedad.

Bravo captained Sociedad and he has impressed in his start to life at Camp Nou – conceding just seven goals in 16 La Liga matches.

Luis Enrique's men are second to rivals Real Madrid, who are a point clear and have a game in hand.

Barca were dealt a blow in the lead up to their first league clash since the break, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholding their 2015 transfer ban.

It will mean a quiet january for Luis Enrique, who will need to make do with the players already at his disposal.

In good news for the coach, only defender Thomas Vermaelen is sidelined due to injury.

Barca's star-studded attack will be expected to continue impressing, with Lionel Messi (15 league goals) and Neymar (11) leading the way with goals.

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez has netted only one league goal and he will be hoping for more in 2015.

David Moyes' Real Sociedad have enjoyed a good record against Barca, particularly at home.

The hosts beat the Catalan giants 3-1 in February last year, with Barcelona's last victory at the Anoeta coming in May 2007.

In his first job since being sacked by Manchester United, Moyes was appointed by Sociedad in November last year.

Under Moyes, Sociedad have been beaten just once in seven matches in all competitions – but they have won only two of those encounters.

Moyes' men are two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of hosting Barcelona.

Carlos Vela has scored six of Sociedad's 17 league goals this season, and the Mexican will be heavily relied upon.

Vela missed his team's last two games of 2014 due to injury.