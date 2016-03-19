La Liga Review: Atletico Madrid fall to shock defeat at Sporting

Atletico Madrid's faint La Liga title hopes were all but ended as struggling Sporting Gijon came from behind to earn a shock 2-1 home victory on Saturday.

Carlos Castro and Antonio Sanabria netted in the final 11 minutes to beat Diego Simeone's side, who had taken the lead through Antoine Griezmann's magnificent first-half free-kick.

A poor second-half performance meant Atletico suffered a first loss in eight La Liga games and remain eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who can extend that advantage to 11 at Villarreal on Sunday.

Real Madrid will also aim to take advantage of the slip and know they can move to just one point behind Atletico if they can get the better of Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu.

Sporting are 19th in the table, but now only one point away from safety after a first victory in nine.

Elsewhere in La Liga, Las Palmas recorded an impressive 1-0 win at Real Sociedad to move five points clear of the drop zone.

Jonathan Viera had a first-half penalty saved, but Las Palmas were not deterred and won with William Jose's strike – the fourth time they have tasted victory in five matches.

Granada and Rayo Vallecano played out an entertaining 2-2 draw which means both sit level on points with third-bottom Getafe.

Youssef El-Arabi scored twice for hosts Granada, his second coming from the penalty spot, but efforts from Pablo Hernandez and Ze Castro – the latter coming three minutes from time – denied them three priceless points after Isaac Success had been sent off for a second bookable offence with 20 minutes remaining.

Deportivo La Coruna battled to a 2-1 win over relegation candidates Levante, with Diego Marino's late own goal costing the visitors a point after Giuseppe Rossi had cancelled out Luis Alberto's opener.

In Saturday's other game, Ignacio Camacho headed the winner eight minutes from time as Malaga won 1-0 away at Real Betis, moving into eighth position.