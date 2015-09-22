La Liga Review: Atletico win again as Agirretxe boosts Moyes

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid moved level on points with Barcelona with a 2-0 La Liga win over Getafe on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old netted after just four minutes when he controlled Gabi's powerful delivery and struck from close-range.

Griezmann, who now has five goals this season, wrapped up the result by netting with a simple finish in the final minute after great work from Tiago and Jackson Martinez.

The victory puts Atletico on 12 points after five games, the same tally as Barcelona but ahead on goal difference, although the Catalan club have a game in hand against Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, under-pressure Real Sociedad coach David Moyes received a huge boost as a hat-trick from Imanol Agirretxe sealed a 3-0 away win over Granada.

The 28-year-old striker now has four goals from two La Liga starts in 2015-16 after scoring in the seventh, 33rd and 79th minutes.

The win was Sociedad's first in five games to open the new league season and lessens the scrutiny on Moyes ahead of the Basque derby against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

There was no relief for Valenica coach Nuno, however, after his team lost 1-0 to Espanyol.

Valencia had been heavily booed by the home supporters at the Estadio Mestalla in their goalless draw with Real Betis on Saturday and now just have six points from their opening five games.

Espanyol's (9 points) victory means they rise to sixth in the table.