La Liga Review: Basque derby ends goalless as Joaquin nets for Betis

Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao played out a goalless draw at the Estadio Anoeta as the 137th Basque Derby ended all square on Sunday.

The last three derbies between the sides in La Liga all ended as 1-1 draws but on this occasion neither side were able to break the deadlock - somewhat symptomatic of their respective struggles this term.

Both teams have won just once in the league this season, although David Moyes' Sociedad are now unbeaten in seven against their rivals.

Elsewhere, Joaquin scored his first goal since returning to Real Betis as his equaliser set the visitors on their way to a 2-1 success at Sporting Gijon.

Carlos Castro's opener gave the home side the lead before legendary figure Joaquin levelled a minute into the second half when he glanced home a Ruben Castro cross.

Betis forward Castro had the final say when he made the most of slack Gijon defending to fire home the winner before the hour.

Deportivo La Coruna eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Espanyol, with Lucas Perez continuing his fine start to the season.

An Alvaro Gonzalez own goal set Depor on their way before Perez struck prior to the half-hour mark to put the hosts in full control at the Riazor.

Perez took his tally for the season in all competitions to six after the break to move his side sixth as Espanyol were denied a third consecutive Liga victory - Papa Kouly Diop's late dismissal adding to the visitors' difficult outing.

Getafe were also 3-0 winners against Levante as Fran Escriba's side finally found their goalscoring form.

Escriba's men had scored only three goals in their previous five La Liga outings and looked set for another fruitless display in front of goal until Alvaro Vazquez's 81st-minute opener sparked a flurry of late drama.

Emiliano Buendia added a second after 90 minutes before Vazquez completed the scoring in injury time to leave Levante winless and in the bottom three.