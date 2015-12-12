La Liga Review: Deportivo stun Barca, super-sub saves Sevilla

A late comeback from Deportivo la Coruna saw Barcelona drop their first points at home in La Liga this season.

A brilliant Lionel Messi free-kick and a ferocious strike from Ivan Rakitic put the champions in control at Camp Nou, but Lucas Perez struck 13 minutes from time to give Deportivo hope.

Perez teed up Alex Bergantinos to fire home a superb leveller with just four minutes to play to give Deportivo a repeat of their 2-2 draw on the same ground at the end of last season and leave Luis Enrique's side feeling shaken ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final next week.

Celta Vigo continued their pursuit of the top three with a 1-0 win over Espanyol but lost star winger Nolito to a late injury.

Iago Aspas' fine strike proved enough for the home side at Balaidos despite the sending-off of Pablo Hernandez just after half-time, as Espanyol suffered their fourth away defeat in a row.

But Celta will be concerned after Nolito limped off in the closing minutes, with head coach Eduardo Berizzo confirming he will face a scan on a potential thigh muscle problem early next week.

Sevilla followed up their Champions League win over Juventus with a 2-0 victory over Sporting Gijon thanks to substitute Kevin Gameiro's double.

The French striker converted a penalty on 75 minutes after Fernando Llorente was fouled by Luis Hernandez, who was subsequently sent off for a second yellow card.

And Gameiro headed in Yevhen Konoplyanka's cross five minutes later to seal the win which takes Sevilla to within a point of sixth-placed Deportivo.

Willian Jose was the hero for Las Palmas as his last-gasp winner ensured a 1-0 victory over Real Betis which lifts the Canary Islanders off the foot of the table.

The 24-year-old's brilliant turn and fine finish inside the area sealed just a third win of the season for Las Palmas and lifted them to 18th place.

Levante are now propping up Spain's top flight after losing 2-1 at home to Granada, who are themselves now a point above the drop zone.

Adalberto Penaranda's first goal in La Liga was cancelled out by Simao Mate, but the 18-year-old struck again with just two minutes to play to seal the win.