La Liga Review: Gijon and Eibar pick up narrow wins

Eibar returned to La Liga's top six on Sunday courtesy of a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, while Alen Halilovic's winner against Malaga moved Sporting Gijon into mid-table.

Following their struggles last season, Eibar have started this term impressively and moved back into the European places courtesy of Diego Llorente's first-half own-goal.

Visitors Rayo have picked up just three points on the road this term and Llorente's misfortune proved the difference at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua - Halilovic later settling the contest between Gijon and Malaga.

Gijon were level on points with the visitors prior to Sunday's clash but Barcelona loanee Halilovic's well-taken strike shortly before the half-hour mark proved the only goal of the game, strugglers Granada having been held 1-1 by 10-man Espanyol.

Jean Babin had given the visitors the lead at the Power8 Stadium before Rober Correa's dismissal shortly after the hour bolstered Granada's hopes of a second league win this season.

However, Felipe Caicedo levelled late in the day to keep Granada in the relegation zone.

In Sunday's late kick off, Inaki Williams scored twice as Athletic Bilbao ran out 3-1 winners at Real Betis.