La Liga Review: Villarreal held by Betis, Celta de Vigo win a thriller

Villarreal missed the chance to move level on points with Barcelona after being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Real Betis on Saturday.

Marcelino's men were on a run of six successive wins in La Liga but could only settle for a scoreless draw.

Roberto Soldado hit the post early in the game but that proved to be the closest either same came to finding the back of the net.

Celta de Vigo survived a late fight-back from Levante to secure a 4-3 win at the Estadio de Balaidos and snap a three-game losing streak.

A first-half double from John Guidetti had Celta 2-0 up at the break, before Iago Aspas added a third just before the hour-mark.

Deyverson and Pedro Lopez hit back for Levante to bring the scores within one, but Fabian Orellana gave Celta some breathing space before Jose Luis Morales scored what proved to be just a consolation for the away side.

A double from Kevin Gameiro inspired Sevilla to a 2-1 win at home to Malaga.

The Frenchman scored two goals within three minutes at the end of the first-half before Charles hit back for Malaga to ensure a nervous ending, but Sevilla managed to hold on for back-to-back wins.

Deportivo La Coruna missed the chance to move up the table after a 1-1 draw away to Real Sociedad.

Luis Alberto gave Deportivo the lead on 26 minutes but a penalty from Xabi Prieto with 15 minutes to go saw the points shared at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta.