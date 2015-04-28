La Liga Review: Wins for Barcelona and Levante

Barcelona and Levante recorded La Liga wins on Tuesday, while Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad shared the spoils.

The main action took place at Camp Nou as Barcelona fired an ominous title warning to Real Madrid with a 6-0 thrashing of Getafe.

Getafe drew 2-2 with Barca last season and played out a goalless stalemate against the Catalan giants in December, but there was to be no repeat on this occasion as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both netted doubles.

Liga leaders Barcelona - who are now five points ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid, albeit having played one game extra - took an early lead through Messi's chipped penalty and Suarez's superb 25th-minute volley made it 2-0.

Neymar then got in on the act, bringing up the century of goals this season for Barca's much-vaunted front three. Further goals from Xavi, Suarez and Messi followed, the latter taking his league tally to 38 for the season, as Luis Enrique's men cruised to victory.

Real Madrid's game in hand is against Almeria on Wednesday.

David Barral scored the game's only goal as Levante defeated doomed Cordoba 1-0. The win, Levante's third of the month, saw them climb to 14th, with rock-bottom Cordoba 11 points adrift of safety with four matches to play.

And Alberto de la Bella ensured 10-man Real Sociedad left Bilbao with a point after an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Aritz Aduriz gave Bilbao a 52nd-minute lead from the penalty spot after Mikel Gonzalez was given a straight red card. But defender De La Bella levelled on the hour mark for a Sociedad side who have not won in six.