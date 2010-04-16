La Liga title contenders fixtures
A look at the remaining fixtures for the 2009/10 La Liga title contenders (times GMT):
BARCELONA
April 17
A Espanyol (1800)
April 24/25
H Xerez
May 1/2
A Villarreal
May 4/5/6
H Tenerife
May 8/9
A Sevilla
May 15/16
H Real Valladolid
REAL MADRID
April 18
H Valencia (1900)
April 24/25
A Real Zaragoza
May 1/2
H Osasuna
May 4/5/6
A Real Mallorca
May 8/9
H Athletic Bilbao
May 15/16
A Malaga
