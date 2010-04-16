Trending

La Liga title contenders fixtures

By

A look at the remaining fixtures for the 2009/10 La Liga title contenders (times GMT):

England:Premier League title contenders run-ins
France: Ligue 1 title contenders run-ins
Germany:Bundesliga title contenders run-ins
Italy: Serie A title contenders run-ins

BARCELONA

April 17

A Espanyol (1800)

April 24/25

H Xerez

May 1/2

A Villarreal

May 4/5/6

H Tenerife

May 8/9

A Sevilla

May 15/16

H Real Valladolid

REAL MADRID

April 18

H Valencia (1900)

April 24/25

A Real Zaragoza

May 1/2

H Osasuna

May 4/5/6

A Real Mallorca

May 8/9

H Athletic Bilbao

May 15/16

A Malaga

Follow FFT.com on Twitter
Join FFT.com on Facebook