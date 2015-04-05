La Liga Wrap: Barca sneak win after Real blitz
Barcelona remain four points clear at the top of La Liga as they and Real Madrid posted starkly contrasting victories on Sunday.
Real featured in the early kick-off at the Santiago Bernabeu, and promptly ran riot against a beleaguered Granada side, triumphing 9-1.
Cristiano Ronaldo was the main scourge, netting five times in a ruthless display of clinical finishing in Madrid.
Having seen Gareth Bale open the scoring in the 25th minute, Ronaldo scored three times in eight minutes to net his fastest hat-trick for the club.
After the break, his fourth was sandwiched by a brace for Karim Benzema and after Robert Ibanez's consolation for Granada, a Diego Mainz own goal and Ronaldo's fifth - his 300th for Real on his 287th appearance - sealed the most emphatic of victories.
In comparison, Barca's 1-0 triumph at Celta Vigo was anything but convincing.
Celta, who won 1-0 at Camp Nou in the reverse fixture earlier this season, looked dangerous for long periods but were eventually beaten when Jeremy Mathieu headed in Xavi's free-kick with 17 minutes to go.
Late on, Celta saw Fabian Orellana bizarrely sent off for throwing a lump of grass at Sergio Busquets, which struck the midfielder in the neck.
Elsewhere, Getafe defeated Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 to pull themselves seven points clear of danger and leave their opponents just a point above the drop zone, while Valencia missed out on the chance to climb back into third as they were held 0-0 at home by Villarreal.
