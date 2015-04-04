La Liga Wrap: Sevilla saunter past Bilbao

In Seville, the hosts cruised to a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao - Aleix Vidal's third-minute goal added to by Carlos Bacca in the 21st minute.

Adding injury to insult for Bilbao was a left-knee sprain to attacker Iker Muniain, who was stretchered from the field late in the first half.

Sevilla kept a clean sheet for the third consecutive time in the Spanish top flight, closing to within two points of Valencia - who occupy the fourth and final UEFA Champions League place.

Valencia play Villarreal on Sunday - and a win would see them climb back above Atletico Madrid, who were victorious on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's champions won 2-0 at Cordoba to move back into third place, with Antoine Griezmann and Saul scoring first-half goals.

Meanwhile, Barral was the toast of Levante as he fired them clear of the relegation zone in a 4-1 win over Almeria.

The treble was Barral's second in his past eight appearances, and he has scored 10 goals in 11 matches in all competitions.

The 31-year-old was twice assisted by Andreas Ivanschitz, before sealing his hat-trick in the 75th minute.

The comprehensive victory sent Levante to 28 points, three clear of relegation-placed Almeria.

Real Sociedad's winning streak ended at three games, but they fought back to earn a point at Malaga in a 1-1 stalemate.

Recio's 55th-minute opener had looked to have given Javi Gracia's men all three points, which would have left them two points behind Villarreal - who occupy a UEFA Europa League spot.

Instead, they are four points outside of Europe - plus Villarreal have a game in hand - after Ruben Pardo's 83rd-minute equaliser for Sociedad.