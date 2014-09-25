La Liga Wrap: Valencia go top, Espanyol win

Nuno Espirito Santo's Valencia capitalised on Barcelona's slip-up, easing past newly promoted Cordoba at the Estadio de Mestalla.

Paco Alcacer and Jose Gaya scored first-half goals and Sofiane Feghouli sealed the win in the second half.

Valencia sit top on 13 points, the same number as Barcelona and Sevilla and two ahead of Atletico Madrid.

The hosts needed 22 minutes to go ahead and it came via Alcacer, who met a Feghouli cross at the near post and headed into the far corner.

The goal was Alcacer's fourth of the La Liga season and marked the fourth straight game in which he has netted.

It was 2-0 just five minutes later as Gaya pounced on a loose ball inside the area before driving a shot low past goalkeeper Juan Carlos Martin Corral.

Valencia sealed their victory in the 73rd minute as Feghouli tucked away a neat finish in a one-on-one, leaving Cordoba winless and bottom of the table.

Espanyol recorded their first win in five league games this season as two second-half goals saw them beat Getafe 2-0.

Sergio Garcia opened the scoring in the 65th minute, getting on the end of a chipped Salva Sevilla pass and volleying past Vicente Guaita.

Uruguay international Christian Stuani came off the bench to wrap up the win, eventually scrambling in his team's second after his initial effort was blocked in the area.

Espanyol rose to 11th in the table with the win, while Getafe sit second bottom.