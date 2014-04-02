Lacazette hints at future Juventus move

The two sides meet in the last eight of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, with the first leg in France before the return in Turin a week later.

Lacazette, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, says he would relish the chance to join a club the size of Juve.

"Juventus are the most successful club in Italian football," he told Tuttosport.

"So, of course, I'd be lying if I said I didn’t want to play for them. I am attracted by the big clubs and would love to play abroad.

"But right now I am thinking about scoring goals for Lyon, and my job is to try to do that against Juve.

"We know they are going to be extra motivated because the final is at their own stadium, but we're looking forward to the challenge."