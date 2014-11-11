Lacazette out to take chance with France

The Lyon forward earned a recall to the France squad for the forthcoming friendlies with Albania and Sweden, having shown impressive form in Ligue 1 this term.

Lacazette's 11 goals in 13 league games has helped Lyon into third and bolstered his hopes of securing a place in Deschamps' squad for the Euros on home soil in two years time.

The 23-year-old is keen to grab any opportunity he may get over the coming days as he is yet to make a start for France or score an international goal at senior level in his three appearances.

"I want to have a good week, get some game-time, and why not score a goal," he said.

"Every time you wear the shirt it is with joy, and it is an honour. I think of all those who made me fall in love with football, the World Cup winners of 1998.

"I'm also thinking of Euro 2016, which is my objective in the medium to long-term. I would really like to be there."

France host Albania in Rennes on Friday and Sweden in Marseille four days later.