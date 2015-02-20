Lacazette returns from injury to boost Lyon

The league leaders have failed to win a single match without the 23-year-old striker since he suffered his thigh injury against Metz on January 25, a run that has seen Lyon's advantage cut to just two points.

Lacazette has been in devastating form this season with 21 league goals to his name, making him the division's top scorer by some way.

Head coach Hubert Fournier confirmed on Friday that the France international returned to training this week is set to make his first-team return at the weekend.

"Lacazette will return to the group to face Nantes," said Fournier. "[Christophe] Jallet will not be available due to a thigh injury and Arnold Mvuemba has a fracture."

Nantes have proved a tough foe this season for Lyon - forcing a 1-1 draw in the league and beating them 3-2 in the Coupe de France - but Fournier insists they are approaching the game no different to any other.

"There is no revenge in facing Nantes," he added. "They are a dangerous team and we will have to pay attention to them."