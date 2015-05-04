Lack of goals a concern for Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal bemoaned his team's lack of firepower as their grip on a top-four spot loosened.

United have lost three straight Premier League matches, including a 1-0 loss to West Brom on Saturday, to be just four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Van Gaal's men are without a goal in those three defeats, leading to worries they may battle late in the Premier League season.

Wayne Rooney (12 goals) is United's leading goalscorer in the league but has played periods in midfield, while Robin van Persie (10) and Radamel Falcao (four) have struggled.

"I miss a striker that scores and every striker - if it's Van Persie or Falcao or Wayne Rooney - who scores the goal, I'm very happy and the team is very happy," Van Gaal said.

"It [lack of goals] is a concern now because it's not a coincidence and, in spite of the way we have played against Chelsea, Everton and now against West Bromwich Albion, we have created a lot of chances and still we don't score.

"So you can say, as manager, we were not unlucky in every match. It's also that you have to finish these chances.

"We have lost three times in a row so it's also in the hands of my players. It [top four] is less secure."