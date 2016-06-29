Lagerback: I don't think I will take a job like England
Lars Lagerback said "I don't think I will take a job like that" when asked about replacing Roy Hodgson as England boss.
Iceland coach Lars Lagerback has distanced himself from the vacant managerial position with England.
Lagerback masterminded Iceland's 2-1 last-16 victory over England on Monday, which sent Roy Hodgson's men crashing out of Euro 2016 and led to the former Liverpool boss' resignation.
Ex-Norway coach Egil 'Drillo' Olsen subsequently tipped Lagerback, who previously guided Sweden to five consecutive major tournaments, as a potential successor to Hodgson.
However, the 67-year-old – set to depart Iceland following the Euros – was reluctant to throw his name into the hat, with Gareth Southgate favourite for the job.
"No, I don’t think so," he said. "Every time I look at myself in the mirror I realise that I should take it easier in the future.
"I hope that I can remain in football in some way, but I don't think I will take a job like that.
"It is very kind of Drillo, who I respect a lot, to say that. But I don't think I am in the picture. It is a real long shot.”
Iceland meet hosts France in their quarter-final on Sunday, but Lagerback is keen to keep his players' feet on the ground.
He added: "We had a team meeting yesterday where me and [joint coach] Heimir Hallgrimsson were playing devil's advocate and trying to get the players back down to earth because whatever is happening around us we have to deal with it."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.