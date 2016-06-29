Lagerback: I don't think I will take a job like England

Iceland coach Lars Lagerback has distanced himself from the vacant managerial position with England.

Lagerback masterminded Iceland's 2-1 last-16 victory over England on Monday, which sent Roy Hodgson's men crashing out of Euro 2016 and led to the former Liverpool boss' resignation.

Ex-Norway coach Egil 'Drillo' Olsen subsequently tipped Lagerback, who previously guided Sweden to five consecutive major tournaments, as a potential successor to Hodgson.

However, the 67-year-old – set to depart Iceland following the Euros – was reluctant to throw his name into the hat, with Gareth Southgate favourite for the job.

"No, I don’t think so," he said. "Every time I look at myself in the mirror I realise that I should take it easier in the future.

"I hope that I can remain in football in some way, but I don't think I will take a job like that.

"It is very kind of Drillo, who I respect a lot, to say that. But I don't think I am in the picture. It is a real long shot.”

Iceland meet hosts France in their quarter-final on Sunday, but Lagerback is keen to keep his players' feet on the ground.

He added: "We had a team meeting yesterday where me and [joint coach] Heimir Hallgrimsson were playing devil's advocate and trying to get the players back down to earth because whatever is happening around us we have to deal with it."