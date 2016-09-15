Lahm against European super league

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm is against the idea of a European super league and feels the current Champions League format is much more entertaining than a competition where the continent's finest would lock horns several times a season.

There has been widespread talk about the possible creation of a league containing all of Europe's biggest clubs as an alternative to the Champions League, but Lahm does not support the idea of such a competition.

"It would not be a good thing if a few big clubs would play in one league and the other clubs would be battling for something else," Lahm told Bild.

"That is not what football is all about for me.

"It would be much more interesting if Bayern meet Real Madrid twice in the semi-finals than if there would be six or 12 planned games.

"I have already discussed this with [Bayern chairman] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge."

The European Club Association (ECA) recently signed an agreement with UEFA to approve the reform of the Champions League for the 2018-21 cycle, thus ending talk of a super league for now, and Lahm is pleased there will be no major overhaul.

"[The ECA's approval] was the right signal. All the teams should have the chance to qualify for the Champions League, most of all the champions of the various leagues," he added.