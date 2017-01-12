Lahm backs Badstuber's Schalke loan

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm believes a loan move to Schalke will prove beneficial for Holger Badstuber.

The injury-prone defender has managed just 18 appearances in the past four Bundesliga campaigns for Bayern, with his minutes limited under Carlo Ancelotti in 2016-17 despite a return to full fitness.

Badstuber will spend the remainder of the season at the Veltins Arena, and Lahm expects it to be a positive experience for the 27-year-old.

"The most important thing for Holger now is to play regularly, that he has an opportunity to get into a rhythm after another long injury," Lahm told Bild.

"I know what Holger can do, and I know he's going to take an important step in his career.

"Holger will play regularly for Schalke, then we will see the situation after this season."

Lahm cited his own experience of breaking into the Bayern set-up following two successful seasons on loan at Stuttgart from 2003 to 2005.

He added: "For me the loan was great. I went as an amateur player to Stuttgart because at Bayern I had no chance to play."