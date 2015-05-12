Lahm: Bayern lost semi-final in the first leg

Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm was left to rue his side's first-leg showing after they exited the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the hands of Barcelona.

Last Wednesday at Camp Nou, Bayern matched their opponents for 75 minutes only for Barca to score three times in the closing stages and seal a commanding 3-0 lead.

In Tuesday's return leg at the Allianz Arena, Bayern struck early on through Medhi Benatia to briefly raise hopes of an improbable comeback, but they were soon dashed as Neymar's brace effectively ended the tie as a contest.

Bayern did secure a 3-2 victory on the night thanks to second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, but Lahm knows the damage was done in the first leg, as Pep Guardiola's men bowed out 5-3 on aggregate.

"The fans have been really great [on Tuesday]. We believed in the miracle, but we couldn't make it happen," he said.

"It's impossible to stop those players for the whole 90 minutes. We didn't lose it [on Tuesday], but in the first leg."

Muller added: "We played a really great game in the first half but we've made two mistakes in defence and have been too wasteful with our chances.

"That's very annoying."