Lahm confident Gotze can shine

Philipp Lahm is confident Mario Gotze has a big part to play in Bayern Munich's future despite struggling to hold down a first team spot at the Allianz Arena.

Gotze has started three of Bayern's six Bundesliga matches this season but has yet to score his first goal of the 2015-16 campaign, and his start has been hindered by reports of a fall out with Pep Guardiola.

The Germany international was reported as criticising Bayern's head coach for not communicating with him enough, although he later insisted his words had been misinterpreted.

Despite constant speculation about his future Gotze remained at the club after the transfer deadline, and Lahm says the 23-year-old has a big part to play moving forward.

"He is very young, but has already experienced a lot," Bayern's captain told Sport1. "When so much criticism breaks on such a young player, it's not easy.

"We have done our best as a team to support him, he is fully integrated.

"We know how important he is. He has shown it not only last year, also this season.

"He can make the difference. He knows that, so I am not worried about Mario."