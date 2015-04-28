Lahm eager for return of Bayern trio

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm is desperate for Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and David Alaba to return from injury and help the Bundesliga champions to the treble.

The key trio have all missed out on Bayern's recent outings - including Saturday's win over Hertha Berlin that helped wrap up the league title.

Robben is set to return in the DFB-Pokal semi-final against Borussia Dortmund, although Ribery and Alaba look set to remain on the sidelines with a UEFA Champions League semi-final against Barcelona on the horizon.

"We need them back as soon as possible," Lahm told TZ.

"This is the most important thing. The team is doing great at the moment and the team has still great quality but these players have to come back.

"We are in a crucial period and we need them."

Ribery injured his ankle against Shakhtar in March and has not featured since but looks set to feature before the end of the season.

"It it is not a nice situation for him, that's for sure. It is also not a nice situation for the team and the coach," Lahm added.

"We want these players coming back but [Ribery] just has some problems. This is the worst for a player if he has problems and cannot train normally with the team.

"If you have an injury and surgery, then you know: 'Okay, it takes about this long'. Then rehab comes and then you can go back.

"But with such an injury, you never know how long that will take. Then you will be a little uneasy. This is never something nice for a player."