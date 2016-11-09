Lahm hints at 2017 retirement

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has suggested he could retire from professional football at the end of the season.

Lahm, who turns 33 on Friday, previously announced his intention to hang up his boots when his contract expires in 2018.

However, the eight-time Bundesliga champion and World Cup winner has reiterated musings about leaving the game prematurely if he feels his body can no longer cope with the rigours of playing at the highest level.

"Of course, retiring at the end of this season is something you can ponder. I cannot rule that out," Lahm told Sport Bild.

"I already said nine months ago that I could retire in 2017 and this has not changed.

"The season still has seven months or so to go and a lot can happen in that time. My future does not depend on how many titles we win, it depends on how my body feels, and then I will make a decision on my future.

"I want to be able to keep acting at the highest level and recognise when the time has come to retire. But I still have a contract until 2018, so I am in no rush to make a decision."