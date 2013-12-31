Lahm reflects on 'unbelievable' 2013

Currently enjoying the Bundesliga's mid-season break, Lahm reflected on an exhausting 2013 that saw Bayern win a staggering five trophies.

The Bundesliga title set them going - the Bavarian giants winning the title by a staggering 25 points from Borussia Dortmund - before they lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy for the fifth time in their history.

Success in the DFB-Pokal, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup has followed, and Lahm says victory against Raja Casablanca in Marrakech earlier this month topped off a stunning year for the club.

"It's been very, very good to have some time off," Lahm told Bayern's official website.

"It's been incredibly demanding, both physically and mentally. Our international players have basically had two matches a week all season, so we were all looking forward to the mid-season break.

"But the Club World Cup was another highlight to end the year. It was easy to summon up our last reserves of energy, and it was the perfect end to an unbelievable year.

"The tournament in Morocco was a fantastic new experience, and who knows whether I'll ever experience it again?

"Obviously I hope so, but we all know how difficult it is to win the Champions League."

When asked to name a highlight of 2013, Lahm said it was an easy decision, nominating the club's 2-1 win over Dortmund in the Champions League final.

"(If) I have to choose then obviously it's the moment I lifted the European Cup in London," he added.

"I can't really put my feeling of happiness into words. Our hard work paid off at last, it worked out for us at last, and I finally had the thing in my hands.

"It was so thrilling and a magnificent moment."