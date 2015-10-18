Lahm sees no end to Bayern's winning Bundesliga streak

Philipp Lahm is confident Bayern Munich's perfect start to the Bundesliga season will continue for some time to come after their record breaking feats on Saturday.

Thomas Muller's goal earned Bayern a 1-0 success at Werder Bremen as Pep Guardiola's men made it nine wins from nine to start the 2015-16 campaign - a Bundesliga record.

Champions Bayern, who have won the last three league titles, are already seven points clear of nearest challengers Borussia Dortmund, and Lahm sees no reason why their winning run cannot continue.

"I can't see an end to this streak," he said.

"Our aim's always to win the three points, if then it leads to us breaking a record then that's all the better.

"It's not easy to be at your very best right from the first game of the season and constantly pick up three points.

"Let's put it this way – we go into every game to win it, and that's always going to be the case.

"Then there's a long way to go before we're champions. We've only played nine matches and we're only seven points clear, so nothing's decided yet.

"It's certainly impressive the way we're able to keep our foot down all the time and have all this energy. That's a great thing that we definitely want to sustain."