Lakay: There are still certain goals we want to achieve

Mamelodi Sundowns left back Lyle Lakay says their are certain goal they have not reached yet this season, despite having already won the 2020-21 DStv Premiership title.

The Brazilians are gearing up to face Bloemfontein Celtic in their penultimate DStv Premiership clash at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Sundowns and Siwelele have already met twice this season, playing to a draw in the league before Masandawana suffered a defeat in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

Lakay is confident that the Brazilians are capable of continuing their excellent away record that he contributed to their success this season.

'It’s going to be a tough match but we’re going into it with the same mindset, we are preparing the same way as we prepared for any other game and we are hoping to get the three points,' Lakay told his club's official website.

'We go to each and every game, whether home or away with the same mindset, with the same goal, to win and play the same way. The confidence that we had throughout the whole season in our away games also contributes to it.

'Even though we won the league, there are still certain goals that most of the guys want to achieve in the team.

'For me personally I still want to contribute more, I set myself a target of fifteen goals contribution for this season and so far I have eleven (seven assists and four goals) I still wanna try and reach my goal for the season.'

Mamelodi Sundowns against Bloemfontein Celtic kicks off at 5pm on Wednesday.