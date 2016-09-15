LaLiga to investigate Barca over Neymar case

LaLiga has launched an investigation into the deal Barcelona agreed with the Spanish Public Prosecutor's Office in relation to Neymar's transfer.

Earlier this year, the Spanish High Court threw out a case that alleged fraud in the Brazil international's transfer from Santos in 2013.

Barca agreed to pay a fine of €5.5million in order to close legal proceedings, but the situation is seemingly not at an end yet with LaLiga seeking more details from the club.

"Following widespread media reports, LaLiga confirms an informative hearing will be launched with FC Barcelona in relation to the agreement reached between the club's board and the Spanish Public Prosecutor's Office in the Neymar legal case," read a LaLiga statement.

The deal exonerated former president Sandro Rosell and current chief Josep Maria Bartomeu of blame, which drew criticism from former president Joan Laporta who claimed "the honour of the club is at stake".