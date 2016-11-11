Lallana admits to England frustrations despite victory

Adam Lallana admitted that England players exchanged some harsh words at half-time of their World Cup qualifying win over Scotland.

The Liverpool midfielder scored in between headers from Daniel Sturridge and Gary Cahill to help the home side to a 3-0 victory at Wembley that safeguards their place at the top of Group F.

Despite the convincing scoreline, England looked far from assured for much of the opening hour, and Scotland missed two good chances through James Forrest and Robert Snodgrass before Lallana's goal less than a minute later in the second half.

And the 28-year-old conceded that they have issues to work on before Spain visit for a friendly on Tuesday.

"We were sloppy and we said a few things to each other at half-time, and the manager did," he told ITV.

"But second half we got the goals at the right time. It gives us things to work on ahead of Tuesday."

The victory was the second in three matches under interim boss Gareth Southgate, and Lallana praised the former Under-21 coach for his steadying hand in the wake of Sam Allardyce's shock departure.

"He has given good stability," he said. "He has not had much time with us. [His future] is not in our hands, we just do as well as we can and it was a good three points."