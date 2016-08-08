Lallana excited for Liverpool team-mate Mane

Adam Lallana is excited to see Sadio Mane light up Anfield on a regular basis after a string of impressive pre-season showings for new club Liverpool.

Mane was a £30million acquisition during the off-season for Liverpool after signing from Southampton and the forward has hit the ground running, impressing in Liverpool's 4-0 demolition of Barcelona.

The Senegal international brings lightning pace and an eye for goal to the Liverpool team and manager Jurgen Klopp will looking for Mane to come up big when the Premier League season kicks off at the weekend against Arsenal and Lallana -formerly of Southampton himself - thinks his boss has signed a real gem.

"I knew straight away what he was about. I knew what he was going to bring to the team, regardless of what everyone has seen in pre-season," he said.

"You saw all those different parts against Barcelona but I saw them all in his first couple of sessions with us.

"We have seen it from working with him what he can do. I was never worried about him settling. He could have had a goal against AC Milan but it didn't matter.

"I could see what he was going to bring to this team. He is different to what we have got. He is unpredictable."

Mane scored Liverpool's opener in the game and notched an assist when his cross was deflected into the Barcelona goal by defender Javier Mascherano, moments which proved his unpredictability according to Lallana.

"Sadio can go down the outside, he can come inside, he has got a goal in his locker like he produced against Barcelona," added Lallana.

"He's a very good addition to the squad, believe me. I think we have got loads of different players who can play loads of different positions.

"The manager has got decisions to make but it is great for the squad, to have that competition for places."