Lallana to miss Liverpool's trip to Augsburg

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Adam Lallana and Kevin Stewart will miss Thursday's Europa League trip to Augsburg, but Lucas Leiva is ready to make his return after missing the 6-0 win over Aston Villa.

Lallana is still being plagued by a calf injury that also saw him sit out the victory over Villa, while Stewart picked up an ankle problem in training and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Lucas, meanwhile, has shaken off a hamstring injury and is raring to go again.

"Lucas is back fit but not Adam, he has no chance for Thursday's game," Klopp told the official Liverpool website.

"We lost Stewart in training. He blocked a shot and his ankle was not stable.

"It was a bit bruised so we have sent him for a scan. We think it’s the ligament.

"He trained outstandingly and then this happened. That's not too good."