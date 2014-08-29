Lallana poised for Liverpool debut

The England midfielder has not yet featured for the Merseyside club since his big-money move from Southampton after sustaining knee ligament damage during the pre-season tour of the United States.

Liverpool gave a positive outlook on Lallana's fitness on Friday, though, revealing that the 26-year-old will be in the squad to face a Tottenham side who have made a bright start under Mauricio Pochettino - Lallana's head coach at Southampton last season.

"Adam will be in the squad, for sure," Rodgers said. "He has looked fantastic in training.

"Of course he is well short of match fitness but in training for the last couple of weeks he has been exceptional."

The Liverpool boss stated that Glen Johnson (thigh) is unlikely to be ready for the trip to White Hart Lane and he will monitor the fitness of fellow full-back Alberto Moreno (ankle).

Rodgers also expects more activity in the transfer window ahead of Monday's deadline, with players set to leave the club rather than arrive.

"There'll probably be more movement out than coming in, I would say," he added.

"We've still got offers for players to go. Every player here knows their situation, so if they're here after that deadline on Monday then they've decided to stay but their game time will be very limited.

"At this moment in time, there are not many more to come in, if any."

Jordon Ibe is one player to have left Anfield on Friday, sealing a season-long loan move to Derby County.