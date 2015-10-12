Lallana 'very excited' by Klopp arrival

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is thrilled and excited by Jurgen Klopp's appointment as the club's new manager.

Klopp has replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield on a three-year deal, sending a wave of excitement and optimism through the success-starved club.

Lallana, who is on international duty with England, said he was eager to work with the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

"I am excited, very excited, to work with the new manager," he said.

"I saw the press conference and, like everyone there and the reaction he is getting, it is going to be exciting.

"I have obviously got one more game with England and I am fully focused on it, but I am excited to get back to the club afterwards."

Klopp has work to do at Liverpool, who sit 10th in the Premier League table after just three wins from their opening eight league games.

Lallana said he was disappointed to see Rodgers depart, but hopes his team can turn their campaign around.

"Of course it is a big season. Last year was frustrating," he said.

"Even the beginning of this season was frustrating, picking up yet again another injury.

"I am working really hard to keep fit because I feel if I stay fit, then the club will see the best of me.

"It was obviously disappointing to see Brendan go and our indifferent start, but change happens in football."