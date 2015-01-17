Lambert: Aston Villa unlucky not to score

Paul Lambert was at a loss to explain how his Aston Villa side failed to score in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

Goals in each half from Fabio Borini and Rickie Lambert sent the visitors back to Merseyside with three points from Villa Park, as the hosts' winless league run stretched to seven matches.

Just as worrying for Villa is a tally of just 11 goals in 22 Premier League matches this term.

However, manager Lambert believes his side deserved to hit the target against Brendan Rodgers' side, with Christian Benteke and Nathan Baker both missing good chances in a promising second-half display.

"I thought the second half we were excellent, we were relentless and the goalkeeper [Simon Mignolet] has had a great second half," Lambert said.

"The way we played the game was excellent, on another day we get one or two goals. We have to keep doing what we're doing. The goals will come.

"If it [the poor run] was affecting our confidence we wouldn't have played the way we did. The goalkeeper has made great saves.

"You'd be more worried if you weren't creating chances. I was disappointed with our performance in the final third last week [a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City], but the only thing missing [against Liverpool] was a goal.

"The lads have to stay together, not break ranks and they will turn it around."

Ahead of the match there were reports that sections of the Villa supporters may protest against owner Randy Lerner and Lambert in the early stages of the contest.

While voices of discontent could be heard as the clock wound down, there were no noticeable demonstrations from the fans and Lambert paid tribute to the Villa faithful.

"As I said Thursday I never knew anything about it [the planned protest]," he added. "The eight minutes thing against the chairman or myself I said I didn't think it would help the team.

"I thought the fans were excellent throughout the game. They're disappointed to lose like anyone else but I thought they were excellent."