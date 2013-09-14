Lambert bemoans Aston Villa defence

Saturday's match represented a chance for Lambert's men to get back to winning ways after back-to-back Premier League defeats against Liverpool and Chelsea, only for Villa to slump to another setback.

Hatem Ben Arfa put Newcastle ahead after 18 minutes, leaving behind his marker to side foot home a cross from fellow Frechman Loic Remy.

Villa got themselves back in the game through a Christian Benteke header, his fifth goal in as many games for the club, but struggled to prevent Newcastle from clinching all three points.

It was Ben Arfa who continued to trouble them, with the 26-year-old's long-range effort tricking goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who parried it into the path of Yoan Gouffran to slot into the net.

Lambert, who saw his side survive the drop by just five points last season, are urged his Villa players to learn from the mistakes made at Villa Park against Newcastle.

"We never got going in the first half and that is unlike us, we can't lose goals the way we did," he insisted.

"We started the second half really well, but the first half we lost a really poor goal and the second one I think was even worse when I watched it back.

"And then you get back into the game and the ascendancy was with us, but you can’t defend that way."