Lambert determined to transform Villa

The Villa Park club have secured just one point in their last seven Premier League games ahead of their trip to second-placed Southampton.

Ronald Koeman's Southampton side will be expected to continue Villa's miserable form and make it a miserable landmark game at the helm for Lambert.

The Scot signed a new contract in September, taking him through until 2018, but that was before this long winless run and knows that will count for nothing if Villa continue to struggle.

When asked if he could see himself staying at the club for another 100 games, he said: "I would love to, but you are never sure in football. I know you have to try and get results.

"I am not naive enough to think they don't matter regardless of how long contracts are.

"I know we have to do a lot better, this club is too big a club and too good a club to keep doing what it has been doing. It has to get up there.

"You have to earn the right to get there and work your backside off to get there. It is not just going to come to you.

"You want to make this club vibrant very single week when you play home and away and you want to compete with everybody, including the top six.

"It is a great thing being manager of this club I don’t think anyone should underestimate it. It is a magic football club and I am pretty sure I will be stronger for it that is for sure."