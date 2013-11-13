Lambert hails flexibility of summer signing Bacuna

The 22-year-old joined from Groningen in the close-season on a three-year deal, and has already impressed with two goals in his opening nine Premier League appearances.

He has played in a number of different positions, including as a right-back and winger, but being pushed back in the team has not deterred him.

Bacuna netted a stunning free-kick to help Villa to a 2-0 win over Cardiff City last weekend, and Lambert is thrilled with his progress.

"Leo has really adapted," Lambert told TheBirmingham Mail. "He's been very good since he's been in the side playing in numerous roles for us.

"I thought he did great against West Ham on the other side of the pitch and on Saturday, again, he came up with the goods.

"He's probably had that (the free-kick) in his locker anyway, it doesn't suddenly just appear, but he feels confident and if you're confident, things can happen."

Villa, who currently sit 11th in the table after the opening 11 fixtures, will continue their campaign with a local derby against West Brom on November 25.