Lambert 'immensely sad' for friend Platini

Euro 2016 president Jacques Lambert said he is "immensely sad" for Michel Platini after the Frenchman announced he would be stepping down as UEFA president.

Platini had his ban - which was related to a $2 million (£1.3m) disloyal payment made by then FIFA chief Sepp Blatter in 2011 - reduced from six years to four by the Court of Arbitration for Sport's three-man appeal panel on Monday.

However, Platini's legal team announced shortly afterwards he would be stepping down from his role at UEFA, leaving Lambert disappointed for his friend.

"I supported [Platini] in the past, but I support him even more today, because Michel is first and foremost a friend, and when a friend is in difficulty, there's no better time to be behind him," Lambert said.

"My reaction is really simple, and very short, and I won't [say] anything else today, I'm very disappointed and immensely sad for him."

Platini remained optimistic about being able to present the trophy to the winner of the Euros, but Lambert confirmed it would be impossible, despite the former's reported intentions to attend games at the tournament.

"It's not possible [for Platini to present the trophy], he's still suspended from his official position, it's impossible," the 68-year-old said.

"For the rest, what he will do as an individual, it's up to him to say it, not me."