Lambert leaves French federation

By

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Jacques Lambert, the French football federation's general director, has resigned, the FFF said on Friday.

"Jacques Lambert handed his resignation to the Federal Council," the FFF said in a statement, adding that Lambert will take a management position in the Euro 2016 organising committee.

Lambert, 62, joined the FFF in 2005 and was a key member of the team that successfully bid to host the Euro 2016 finals.