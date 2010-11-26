Lambert leaves French federation
PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Jacques Lambert, the French football federation's general director, has resigned, the FFF said on Friday.
"Jacques Lambert handed his resignation to the Federal Council," the FFF said in a statement, adding that Lambert will take a management position in the Euro 2016 organising committee.
Lambert, 62, joined the FFF in 2005 and was a key member of the team that successfully bid to host the Euro 2016 finals.
