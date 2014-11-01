Lambert: Managers take turns under pressure

Lambert was the toast of the Premier League in September, earning a new four-year contract after racking up 10 points from the opening four games.

But five straight defeats have followed, sparking a tumble down the table and increasing the pressure on the Scot as he prepares to face Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham at Villa Park on Sunday.

Pochettino has come under fire for his own team's recent performances, with Tottenham 12th in the table on 11 points after nine matches of his league tenure at White Hart Lane.

Lambert feels the pressure is heightened for those in charge of big-spending clubs but insists all managers must be able to deal with increased scrutiny when it inevitably comes their way.

And he is confident his Villa side will soon turn things round, as they will have faced all of last season's top six teams after Sunday's clash with Spurs.

"If you look at teams like Tottenham and Liverpool who spend a bit of money, the pressure probably intensifies because they were in the top six last year," he said.

"We've played nine games and this will be our sixth game against last year's top six.

"You have to come through it. It goes from one manager to the next. If you look at which manager is under pressure, it is one guy one week, the next the next and another the following week. Everyone gets a hit at it.

"It's just the way football works - you just have to turn it around. It would be more nail-biting if we had five games to go but we're 10 games into the season. You've got to be able to handle it, it's two big clubs going head to head.

"I have my own way of dealing with things."