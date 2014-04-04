Lambert not considering Bent

Benteke was ruled out for six months on Thursday will an Achilles tendon injury that has scuppered his hopes of featuring for Belgium at the FIFA World Cup later this year.

Bent has spent 2013-14 on loan at the Premier League's bottom club Fulham and is due to return to Villa Park at the end of the campaign.

However, Villa manager Lambert ruled out the possibility of utilising the former Tottenham and Sunderland striker.

Asked whether Bent would be considered, Lambert said: "No, the club's moved on.

"Darren has not really played for me for two years.

"Obviously he's been on loan at Fulham, here we've had Christian's form and that's football.

"Whatever happens at the end of the season will happen."

Lambert also confirmed that Fulham do not have an option to buy Bent at the end of his loan and that a deal would have to be thrashed out if the London club want to make his move permanent.

"No, he comes back," he added.

"If they want to buy Darren it's an avenue they can go through, so we'll just wait and see."