Lambert offers resignation at Norwich

Lambert is expected to move to rivals Aston Villa, who dismissed fellow-Scot Alex McLeish this month after one season in charge.

"We have fought hard to keep Paul at Norwich City and have not accepted his resignation whilst discussions with another club are taking place," Norwich said on their website.

The club said that whatever happened, Lambert would always be welcome at the club.

"Discussions with Paul throughout the last few days have been professional and amicable," the Canaries said of the manager who led them back to the Premier League with two successive promotions.

Norwich finished a respectable 12th last season.