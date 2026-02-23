Tottenham Hotspur become butt of parliament joke as politician doubles down on scathing assessment

Tottenham Hotspur's woe this season was compounded on Sunday evening after the team fell to a 4-1 derby day defeat by Arsenal.

The result leaves interim head coach Igor Tudor's new side positioned precariously above the Premier League's relegation zone, with just four points separating the North Londoners and current 18th-placed side West Ham United.

Spurs' struggles this season have been well-publicised, not least because of recent results, and talk of the team's failings has even made it into Swedish Parliament.

Swedish politician pokes fun at Tottenham in parliament

Spurs parted company with Thomas Frank earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former finance minister Mikael Damberg made reference to his opponents' economic plan by describing it as 'Spursy'. The colloquial term, derived from Tottenham's repeated shortcomings particularly on the big stage, has permeated popular footballing discourse among fans and apparently legislators in the Scandinavian country, too.

Damberg's Spurs reference related to the Swedish economy in the sense that the country has vast resources but is currently underperforming where it should be expected to be.

Mikael Damberg, Economic Spokesperson for the Social Democrats (Image credit: Getty Images)

The politician defined 'Spursy' to the Swedish parliament as a state where there are 'opportunities but get no results' due to 'wrong decisions and short-term thinking', before delivering a stark warning.

"Don't let Sweden become 'Spursy'," he said. "We can't afford to perform like Tottenham".

As is the case nowadays, the opportunity for fans of rival clubs to pile on a team currently in poor form was gleefully taken up causing Damberg's comments to go viral.

On social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Damberg outlined that he was not an Arsenal fan taking the chance to make a cheap joke at the team's expensive, but that instead he only supports Swedish club AIK.

"Yes, I called the Swedish government's economic plan 'Spursy.' And before anyone starts again: No, that does not mean I'm an Arsenal fan," he wrote, before doubling down on his initial statement. "I support AIK Fotboll. But the Swedish government's economic plan still performs like Tottenham".