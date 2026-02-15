Pre-Match Poser no.14: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Pre-Match Poser, anyone?

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg was only booked once in his career against Tottenham Hotspur. What was unusual about the very next Premier League yellow he received?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. Ronald Koeman did it as a player and a manager in his home country. Maniche did it as a player in his, too. No one’s ever done it as a player or a manager in England. Where did Edgar Davids do it?



A. The answer is Italy. Ronald Koeman played for the big three clubs in his country – Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord – and he coached all three, too. Likewise, Maniche played for Portugal’s big three, of Benfica, Porto and Sporting. No one has ever played for all of England’s three most successful clubs, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United – but Davids played for Italy’s big three: Milan, Inter and Juventus.

If The Pre-Match Poser was too easy for you this week, we have lots more trivia, quizzes and puzzles for you to try, all thanks to Kwizly.

We begin with a test of global scale and sporting history. Can you name the 30 most populous countries in the world that have never played at the World Cup? It is a fascinating look at the giants of the map who have yet to conquer the pitch. Once you've navigated the globe, we return to the aesthetic of the game: try to guess the 20 sponsors missing from these shirts – a true test of your commercial memory and an eye for iconic kits.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 Preorder

From there, we look at the men who made history on the grandest stage. Can you name the top 50 Champions League all-time scorers? This list is a definitive "Who's Who" of the modern era’s greatest predators. Then, for a test of pure character and biting honesty, we dive into the mind of a Manchester United legend: can you tell us who these iconic Roy Keane quotes were about? You’ll need a thick skin and a long memory for this one.

To wrap up your session with some lateral thinking, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 40, focusing on accessories, associations and Asian heroes? To ensure you stay top of the table, join our newsletter for your daily morning trivia fix, and sign up for free to The Club to earn prestigious badges, participate in exclusive Q&As, and battle it out for dominance on our global leaderboards.