High-earning Manchester United star set to avoid salary cap penalty as player heads for Old Trafford exit

Despite their recent upturn in form, Manchester United are set for another busy summer as the task of turning the club around continues.

A new permanent head coach will be Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s key priority in the summer, with interim boss Michael Carrick continuing to impress, having won four of the five Premier League matches he has overseen since he replaced Ruben Amorim in the dugout earlier this year.

The playing squad has clearly bought into his methods following Amorim’s exit, with one aging star - who will not be returning next season - particularly catching the eye.

Casemiro’s potential next move identified

Casemiro joined Manchester United in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United confirmed last month that midfielder Casemiro will leave the club this summer when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

The 34-year-old, who signed from Real Madrid for £70 million in 2022 has made 150 appearances for the Red Devils and, despite being seemingly written off at various points of his Manchester United career, has been a key player under Carrick.

Casemiro will be hoping to be a part of Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup squad this summer (Image credit: Getty)

But with both parties seemingly ready to move on, the Brazilian is reportedly the subject of interest from Major League Soccer clubs as he plots his next move.

According to The Telegraph, America is a realistic option for the Brazilian, who was recently on holiday in Miami and is said to be drawn by the lifestyle of an MLS move.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manchester United do have a one-year option on his £300,000-a-week contract, but have confirmed they will not trigger it, with the MLS able to pay Casemiro as a designated player, meaning he would not be included in any club’s salary cap projections.

Carrick, however, believes that the former Sao Paulo star is still able to play at the highest level, which could convince suitors in Europe to register their interest.

“I’m sure he can, he’s playing as good a level as he’s played at for some time at the moment, and it’s great to see in so many ways,” Carrick said. “The experience, technically, game understanding, just composure in certain moments, he’s in a really good place.

Casemiro won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)

“I’ve got to say, Cas has been fantastic since I came really, on and off the pitch. Experience is a great thing if you use it in the right way, and again, I think over time being a senior player here is almost the responsibility of the example, and helping the younger players, helping the rest of the boys, and passing on your experiences in a positive way.

“He’s been top since I came, in so many ways, and he’s been a pleasure to work with.”

In FourFourTwo’s view, Casemiro’s recent form has certainly been a factor in Manchester United’s recent upturn, but with the Brazil international having just turned 34, a move to the MLS may be his best route to signing a multi-year deal as he winds down an honour-packed career.