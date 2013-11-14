Lambert out, Sturridge a doubt for Chile clash

Southampton striker Lambert has a muscle injury that could also keep him out of Tuesday night’s clash with Germany at Wembley, England coach Roy Hodgson has confirmed.

Liverpool frontman Sturridge is expected to miss out against Chile due to a foot problem, but he could feature against Joachim Low’s side next week.

Frank Lampard will captain the side in the absence of Steven Gerrard, who is also injured along with Kyle Walker, Michael Carrick and Danny Welbeck.

"We've lost Rickie Lambert to a muscle problem, it will keep him out of the game on Friday and possibly out of the Germany game," said Hodgson.

"Gerrard and Walker will miss game against Chile but will hopefully be ready for Germany. I've got to speak to the doctors about Daniel Sturridge and get a full update. Chances are he'll be spared for the first game."

Hodgson also revealed that out-of-favour Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart will not start against Chile, so either Celtic keeper Fraser Forster or Norwich City's John Ruddy will get their opportunity to stake a claim for the number one spot ahead of next year's FIFA World Cup.

"Joe Hart won't be starting, you will have to work out for yourself which of the others won't," he said.

"John was with us from the beginning and I have had time with him and have had Fraser with us for over a year. I will make that decision on whether I choose both or one tomorrow."

Southampton duo Jay Rodriguez and Adam Lallana will make their debuts against the South Americans, but Hodgson refused to say whether they feature from the start.

"I don't want to get drawn into it (naming his team). I haven't spoken to the players about the team," he added.

"Frank knows and I have spoken to the Southampton boys and told them they will feature. That's all I'm going to say."

Lampard will make his 103rd appearance for his country and the Chelsea midfielder will be presented with a gold cap by his father and Sir Geoff Hurst before kick-off on Friday.

"It will be a very special moment for me," he said.

"To win 100 caps was a long time coming and I've seen gold caps given to Stevie (Gerrard) and Ashley (Cole) and the idea of Sir Geoff being involved came from the FA, but it's one I'm very happy with.

"I requested my dad was involved as well and he will be very proud."