Lambert: Villa need to bring in 'big players'

Villa's American owner, Randy Lerner, declared last week that he was putting the club up for sale, an announcement which has led to an air of uncertainty surrounding Villa Park.

Despite the difficult situation, Lambert wants Villa to be active in the transfer market ahead of next season, and the Scot insists Lerner can not be blamed for wanting to sell.

"This football club needs big players and it's something I will try to bring in," he told Sky Sports News.

"We have to get these types of players in and move it on, this club can't keep doing what it's doing.

"It's unstable because it's up for sale and anything can happen. In the meantime I'll do my very best to get big players in.

"Randy's been great with me, I don't think anyone should overlook what he's done for this club.

"There's no point in criticising the guy for selling the club. It's his prerogative to do what he wants with it, it's his money."