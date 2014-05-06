Lambert: Villa will not lie down at Man City

City are back in the driving seat in the Premier League title following Liverpool's draw with Crystal Palace on Monday and will take a two-point lead at the top of the table if they win their game in hand against Villa.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have only suffered one home defeat in the top flight this season, but Lambert is plotting to produce another twist in the title race as his side attempt to build on a 3-1 win over Hull City that ensured they are now safe.

"We're not going there just to make up the numbers, we're going there to try to win," said the Scot.

"You have to run a lot and run without the ball. We're going to have to work really hard without the ball but you also know you've got to try to win the game and that's what we're going to try and do.

"We'll go there now in a lot better place than we were before the Hull game. Everybody knows pressure can affect different people in different ways but you look at their squad and their players are world class."

City have won their last six home league games against Villa, but did fall to a surprising defeat to the Midlands club earlier in the season at Villa Park.